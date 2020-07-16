Italy reduces entry ban period, to allow Bangladeshis in from Aug 1

Bangladeshis will now be able to enter the European country from Aug 1.

After Italy notified the airlines about the new decision, the foreign ministry said the ban will end on Jul 31.

The ministry also brushed aside media reports that Bangladeshis travelled to Italy with fake COVID-19 test reports as incorrect.

The European Union member state has not yet imposed a rule that would require Bangladeshis to get coronavirus-negative test reports for entry.

Some of the 1,600 Bangladeshis who travelled to Italy recently under went coronavirus tests in Bangladesh considering that the reports would come in handy in Italy.

The ministry, however, conceded that some Bangladeshis did not follow quarantine rules of the Italian government, possibly spreading the virus.

Italy is conducting tests on around 30,000 Bangladeshis in Lazio region after clusters of cases found in the Bangladesh communities.

As many as 65 of 5,000 who gave samples in the past week tested positive.