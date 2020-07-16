Bangladesh logs 2,733 new virus cases as death toll nears 2,500
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jul 2020 02:48 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2020 02:48 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 2,733 new cases of COVID-19 in a daily count, taking the tally of infections to 196,323.
The death toll rose to 2,496 after 39 new fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, according to the health directorate.
Another 1,940 patients recovered from the disease in the same period, raising the recovery count to 106,963, DGHS Additonal Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing. The rate of recovery from the disease currently stands at 54.48 percent, while the mortality rate is 1.27 percent.
A total of 12,889 samples were tested at 80 labs across the country in the last 24, with 21.20 returning positive results, said Nasima.
Globally, over 13.56 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 584,385 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Tech CEO’s dismemberment seems ‘professional job’
- How Shahed evaded arrest
- DGHS says ex-secy ‘dictated’ Regent deal
- Ex-navy chief dies of COVID-19
- Shahed reveals ‘many information’
- Bangladeshi woman free to sue UK firm over husband’s death
- Fire at Ctg goods shed
- Public transports to shut for 9 days during Eid
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Decapitated, dismembered body of tech CEO Fahim Saleh found in NYC apartment
- Regent’s Shahed reveals ‘a lot of information’ to RAB
- Bangladesh to shut goods vehicles for 9 days during Eid
- Tech CEO’s dismemberment ‘looks like a professional job’
- Early-stage trial data on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due Monday: Lancet
- RAB arrests Regent Hospital Chairman Shahed over COVID-19 test scam
- Disgraced businessman Shahed tried to flee in burka: RAB
- Former health secretary ‘dictated’ Regent deal, says health services DG
- RAB raids Uttara house with links to Shahed
- How Regent Hospital boss Shahed evaded arrest