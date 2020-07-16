Bangladesh logs 2,733 new virus cases as death toll nears 2,500

The death toll rose to 2,496 after 39 new fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, according to the health directorate.

Another 1,940 patients recovered from the disease in the same period, raising the recovery count to 106,963, DGHS Additonal Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing. The rate of recovery from the disease currently stands at 54.48 percent, while the mortality rate is 1.27 percent.

A total of 12,889 samples were tested at 80 labs across the country in the last 24, with 21.20 returning positive results, said Nasima.

Globally, over 13.56 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 584,385 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.