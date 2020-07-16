‘Bandit’ shot dead by RAB in Noakhali ‘shootout’

The dead man has been identified as the gangleader Bahar Uddin, 43. The detainees are Shanto Sheikh, 20, Md Yusus, 35, 'Alauddin', 40 and Md Murad, 30.

The elite police launched a raid on information that Bahar had led his acolytes to the river where they were preparing to commit a robbery, said ASP Jashim.

"The robbers opened fire on the law enforcers after they arrived, prompting a retaliation. At one point, Bahar was shot and his body was later found lying on the ground."

Bahar's associates were apprehended at the scene with the RAB officers recovering six guns and six cartridges from them.

They later handed over Bahar's body along with his detained associates to the police. Preparations are underway to initiate a case over the matter.

Bahar had been implicated in two cases relating to the possession of illegal arms and robbery, said Hatia Police OC Abul Khayer.