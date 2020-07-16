‘Bandit’ shot dead by RAB in Noakhali ‘shootout’
Noakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jul 2020 12:40 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2020 12:40 PM BdST
An alleged robber has been killed in a so-called shootout with the Rapid Action Battalion in Noakhali's Hatia Upazila. Four other members of the robbery gang were also arrested after the incident which took place in the Upazila's Burirchar Union early Thursday, according to RAB-11's ASP Jashim Uddin Chowdhury.
The dead man has been identified as the gangleader Bahar Uddin, 43. The detainees are Shanto Sheikh, 20, Md Yusus, 35, 'Alauddin', 40 and Md Murad, 30.
The elite police launched a raid on information that Bahar had led his acolytes to the river where they were preparing to commit a robbery, said ASP Jashim.
"The robbers opened fire on the law enforcers after they arrived, prompting a retaliation. At one point, Bahar was shot and his body was later found lying on the ground."
Bahar's associates were apprehended at the scene with the RAB officers recovering six guns and six cartridges from them.
They later handed over Bahar's body along with his detained associates to the police. Preparations are underway to initiate a case over the matter.
Bahar had been implicated in two cases relating to the possession of illegal arms and robbery, said Hatia Police OC Abul Khayer.
- Tech CEO’s dismemberment seems ‘professional job’
- How Shahed evaded arrest
- DGHS says ex-secy ‘dictated’ Regent deal
- Ex-navy chief dies of COVID-19
- Shahed reveals ‘many information’
- Bangladeshi woman free to sue UK firm over husband’s death
- Fire at Ctg goods shed
- Public transports to shut for 9 days during Eid
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Decapitated, dismembered body of tech CEO Fahim Saleh found in NYC apartment
- Bangladesh to shut goods vehicles for 9 days during Eid
- Regent’s Shahed reveals ‘a lot of information’ to RAB
- Early-stage trial data on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due Monday: Lancet
- Tech CEO’s dismemberment ‘looks like a professional job’
- RAB arrests Regent Hospital Chairman Shahed over COVID-19 test scam
- Disgraced businessman Shahed tried to flee in burka: RAB
- RAB raids Uttara house with links to Shahed
- RAB helicopters Shahed to Dhaka after arrest in Satkhira over COVD-19 test scam
- Bangladesh reports 3,533 virus cases, 33 deaths in daily count