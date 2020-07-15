RAB raids Uttara house with links to Shahed
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jul 2020 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2020 02:06 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has raided a house in Uttara following the arrest of disgraced businessman Mohammad Shahed, also known as Shahed Karim, over his involvement in a COVID-19 test scam that roiled Bangladesh’s healthcare sector.
The RAB raided a flat (House No. 62 at Road No. 20) in Sector 11 of Uttara on Wednesday, which is believed to be Shahed’s second office, said Lt Col Ashik Billah, spokesman for the RAB.
Following his arrest, Shahed was airlifted to Dhaka and taken to the RAB headquarters under heavy security.
Law-enforcement agencies started a manhunt for Shahed after it emerged that his hospitals swindled thousands of unsuspecting patients out of millions of takas on the pretext of coronavirus treatment.
The RAB sealed off the headquarters and two branches of Regent Hospital in Dhaka. It also initiated a case against 17 people, including Shahed, on charges of issuing fake COVID-19 test reports and other irregularities.
Mohammad Shahed, chairman of Regent Hospital, was airlifted to Dhaka's old airport after he was apprehended by RAB on the Satkhira frontier for his roles in a COVID-19 test scam that roiled Bangladesh’s healthcare sector. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
Shahed has allegedly embezzled billions by defrauding ordinary people through his microcredit and MLM business, according to the Anti-Corruption Commission.
The commission decided to open a probe after it received complaints that Shahed amassed a fortune through multi-layered fraudulence, embezzlement of government funds, evading taxes as well as borrowing from banks using fake identities.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- RAB arrests Regent Hospital Chairman Shahed over COVID-19 test scam
- Disgraced businessman Shahed tried to flee in burka: RAB
- Shahjahan Siraj who meandered through all political stripes dies at 77
- Decapitated, dismembered body of tech CEO Fahim Saleh found in NYC apartment
- COVID-19 tests trend down in Bangladesh. That’s bad news
- RAB helicopters Shahed to Dhaka after arrest in Satkhira over COVD-19 test scam
- Doctor Sabrina, disgraced in JKG scam, using another person’s phone number
- Lofty cattle prices drive away online customers
- Bangladesh police arrest a doctor over fake COVID-19 tests
- Regent Hospital MD arrested over COVID-19 test scam