Home > Bangladesh

Fire erupts at goods shed of Chattogram port

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jul 2020 06:20 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2020 06:20 PM BdST

Three firefighting units have rushed to the Chattrogram port after a fire erupted in a goods shed of Chattogram port.

The shed No. 3 next to jetty No. 2 caught the fire around 4:15pm on Wednesday, the port’s Secretary Omor Faruk told bdnews24.com.

Eight fire-trucks from the three units joined the fight to control the fire, said Farid Uddin, deputy director at Agrabad Fire Service.

The authorities could not confirm the origin of the fire.

No casualties were reported immediately.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.