Disgraced businessman Shahed tried to flee in burka: RAB
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jul 2020 10:01 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2020 10:01 AM BdST
Shahed Karim, a disgraced businessman with ties to Bangladesh’s influential class, was arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion while he was trying to flee under a burka to India by boat.
RAB arrested Shahed in Debhata Upazila of Satkhira on Wednesday morning, Lt Col Ashik Billah, director of legal and media wing of RAB, told reporters.
Shahed was later airlifted to Dhaka’s old airport. A large number of media personnel waited for the RAB helicopter carrying Shahed.
RAB arrested Shahed from Komorpur village on the Debhata border in the frontier district of Satkhira at around 5.30 am on Wednesday.
A loaded 'illegal firearm' was recovered from Shahed, the director said adding an arms case will be filed.
Shahed was being hounded by law-enforcement agencies after it emerged that his hospitals swindled thousands of unsuspecting patients out of millions of takas on the pretext of coronavirus treatment.
The RAB sealed off the headquarters and two branches of Regent Hospital in Dhaka. It also initiated a case against 17 people, including Shahed, on charges of issuing fake COVID-19 test reports and other irregularities.
The case alleges that the hospital authorities duped nearly 6,000 patients out of Tk 20.1 million by issuing fake coronavirus tests reports even though it was supposed to provide free treatment for COVID-19. They later billed Tk 19.6 million to the health directorate.
Shahed has allegedly embezzled billions by defrauding ordinary people through his microcredit and MLM business, according to the Anti-Corruption Commission.
The commission decided to open a probe after it received complaints that Shahed amassed a fortune through multi-layered fraudulence, embezzlement of government funds, evading taxes as well as borrowing from banks using fake identities.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- RAB arrests Regent Hospital Chairman Shahed over COVID-19 test scam
- Shahjahan Siraj who meandered through all political stripes dies at 77
- ‘You need to be raped’: Outrage after Bangladesh doctor allegedly tells woman about sexual health
- Lofty cattle prices drive away online customers
- Bangladesh police arrest a doctor over fake COVID-19 tests
- Doctor Sabrina, disgraced in JKG scam, using another person’s phone number
- Bangladesh MP’s son, accused of fatal hit-and-run two years ago, slams into police car
- Forced by pandemic, they carry passengers on motorbikes for a living
- What surgeon Sabrina said before her arrest in JKG fake test scam
- DB to investigate JKG Health Care, doctor in COVID-19 test scam