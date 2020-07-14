Regent Hospital MD arrested over COVID-19 test scam
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Masud Parvez, the managing director of Regent Hospital which has been at the centre of a COVID-19 testing scam.
Masud is a close aide of Regent Group's Chairman Mohammed Shahed aka Shahed Karim, who is in hiding.
He was apprehended from Gazipur's Kapasia on Tuesday, according to Ashik Billah, director of the elite police unit's legal and media wing.
"Masud was arrested at his relative's home. Apart from being the MD of the organisation, he is also one of Shahed's closest associates in his fraudulent dealings," said Ashik.
The authorities on Jul 6 shut down the headquarters and two branches of Regent Hospital in Dhaka on charges of issuing fake COVID-19 test reports and other irregularities after the RAB raided the Uttara branch.
Eight people were arrested at the time while a manhunt was launched for the hospital's chairman Shahed.
Asked about the progress in tracking Shahed's whereabouts, Ashik said, "Aside from the police in Dhaka, the RAB has increased surveillance across the country while patrol teams in border districts are also on high alert."
The RAB has also initiated a case charging 17 people, including Shahed and Masud, with fraud and other irregularities.
