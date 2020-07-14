March 7 gets cabinet nod for ‘National Historic Day’ status

Monday’s decision arrived in a virtual meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina followed a High Court order.

The court in February also ordered the authorities to erect murals of Bangabandhu in all districts and Upazilas within the Mujib Year, the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation.

Bangabandhu called on 70 million Bengalis to prepare for the War of Independence in the historic speech at the Racecourse Ground, now the Suhrawardy Udyan, in Dhaka when their struggle for freedom from Pakistan’s cultural and economic subjugation was in the final stage.

“The struggle this time is for our freedom. The struggle this time is for our independence,” the independence architect had proclaimed.

Eighteen days later, the Pakistani military launched its killing operation and after a bloody war for nine months, Bangladesh gained independence.

UNESCO has added Bangabandhu’s speech to the Memory of the World Register, recognising its importance as part of the world’s ‘documentary heritage’.