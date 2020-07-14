Home > Bangladesh

Court issues arrest warrant as Regent’s Shahed remains at large

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Jul 2020 04:07 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2020 04:07 AM BdST

A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant for Regent Hospital Chairman Mohammed Shahed alias Shahed Karim in a case over fraud.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mainul Islam issued the warrant after hearing a case started by Saiful Islam Masud, a businessman of Uttara, on Monday.

Masud started the case with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court accusing Shahed of embezzling Tk 35 million from him.

Shahed bought rods and cement from Masud’s shop for construction at different times, but did not pay, the plaintiff said.

The alleged fraudster has been on the run after raids revealed a fake COVID-19 test report scam in the hospital a week ago.

The law enforcers said they were trying their best to catch him.

