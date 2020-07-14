Court issues arrest warrant as Regent’s Shahed remains at large
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jul 2020 04:07 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2020 04:07 AM BdST
A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant for Regent Hospital Chairman Mohammed Shahed alias Shahed Karim in a case over fraud.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mainul Islam issued the warrant after hearing a case started by Saiful Islam Masud, a businessman of Uttara, on Monday.
Masud started the case with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court accusing Shahed of embezzling Tk 35 million from him.
Shahed bought rods and cement from Masud’s shop for construction at different times, but did not pay, the plaintiff said.
The alleged fraudster has been on the run after raids revealed a fake COVID-19 test report scam in the hospital a week ago.
The law enforcers said they were trying their best to catch him.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Dr Sabrina placed on three-day remand over COVID-19 test scam
- Jamuna Group boss Nurul Islam Babul dies from COVID-19
- What surgeon Sabrina said before her arrest in JKG fake test scam
- Doctor Sabrina, disgraced in JKG scam, using another person’s phone number
- Bangladesh police arrest a doctor over fake COVID-19 tests
- Bangladesh MP’s son, accused of fatal hit-and-run two years ago, slams into police car
- ‘You need to be raped’: Outrage after Bangladesh doctor allegedly tells woman about sexual health
- AB Bank terminates jobs of over 100 executives after pay cuts in pandemic
- Mizanur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram police, dies from COVID-19
- Health ministry asks director general who dictated Regent Hospital deal on COVID-19