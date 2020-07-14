Businessman sues Shahed over Tk 9.1m fake transport route permit
Chgattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Mohammad Shahed alias Shahed Karim, wanted in a fake COVID-19 report scam involving Regent Hospital, has been charged with embezzling Tk 9.1 million from a businessman in Chattogram by promising him transport route permit.
Md Saifuddin started the case with Double Mooring police on Monday on behalf of his cousin Ziauddin Mohammad Zahangir, the owner of car parts importer Mega Motors.
Besides Shahed, the plaintiff named Md Shahidullah, 60, of Feni’s Chhagalnaiya in the case.
Citing the case dossier, Sadip Kumar Das, chief of Double Mooring police, said Shahed and Shahidullah received Tk 3.2 million in cash in January and February, 2017 and Tk 5.9 million through a bank account of Regent KCS Ltd of Regent Group.
Shahidullah introduced Shahed to Ziauddin who paid the money for the route permit for three-wheelers imported by Mega Motors.
Shahed gave Ziauddin the photocopy of a circular on the route permit on Mar 5, 2017, the plaintiff said.
When the paper was later found fake, Shahed promised to give the money back. He delayed the repayment and began threatening Ziauddin, who fell ill after losing the money, according to the case dossier.
Regent Chairman Shahed is accused in a case with 16 others over the fake report scandal. The law enforcers have arrested nine while Shahed and the others have been on the run since the RAB raided Regent Hospital branches on Jul 6.
