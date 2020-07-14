Bangladesh’s COVID-19 cases top 190,000
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jul 2020 02:59 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2020 02:59 PM BdST
Bangladesh has confirmed 33 new virus deaths, raising the body count to 2,424.
The caseload surged by 3,163 in a 24-hour count to 190,057, according to government data released by DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana on Tuesday.
As many as 4,910 people have recovered in the same period, taking the tally to 103,227.
Globally, over 13.11 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 573,288 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
