What surgeon Sabrina said before her arrest in JKG fake test scam

She made the claim while speaking to bdnews24.com on Sunday afternoon shortly before her arrest in a case over the scam involving JKG, an opaque organisation run by her husband Ariful Chaudhury, who is behind bars pending trial.

The Directorate General of Health Services suspended cardiac surgeon Sabrina from the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in Dhaka.

Dr Sabrina A Chaudhury, a government doctor and chairman of JKG Health Care, arrives at Tejgaon Police Station for questioning over her alleged involvement in a COVID-19 testing scam in Dhaka. She was later placed under arrest. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Known as Sabrina A Chaudhury, she was using “Sabrina Arif” on her nameplate at her office, though she told bdnews24.com she had filed for a divorce. She also said she would change the nameplate.

Volunteers trained by JKG had clashed with employees of Government Titumir College in the capital’s Mohakhali after the launch of sample collection from suspected patients in early June.

Sabrina had defended JKG at the time saying the staffers of the institution wanted them out and were looking for excuses to make that happen.

On Sunday, she initially declined commenting on JKG, but later said she had informed Abul Kalam Azad, the director general of health services, and “all others” that she was no longer with the organisation.

Sabrina demanded evidence that she was chairman of JKG when bdnews24.com asked her about her position at the organisation.

Read the Story in Bangla: গ্রেপ্তারের ঠিক আগে যা বললেন ডা. সাবরিনা