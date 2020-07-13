Police seek permission to interrogate Dr Sabrina in remand
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jul 2020 12:00 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2020 12:00 PM BdST
Police have sought permission to take Dr Sabrina Sharmeen Husain aka Sabrina A Chaudhury into a four-day remand for interrogation.
Sabrina, a government doctor, was suspended and arrested for her alleged links to a COVID-19 test scam involving JKG Healthcare.
She was arrested in connection with fake coronavirus test reports on Monday and sent to the court, said Inspector Kamal Hossain of Tejgaon Police Station.
More to follow
