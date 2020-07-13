Home > Bangladesh

Police seek permission to interrogate Dr Sabrina in remand

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Jul 2020 12:00 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2020 12:00 PM BdST

Police have sought permission to take Dr Sabrina Sharmeen Husain aka Sabrina A Chaudhury into a four-day remand for interrogation.

Sabrina, a government doctor, was suspended and arrested for her alleged links to a COVID-19 test scam involving JKG Healthcare.

She was arrested in connection with fake coronavirus test reports on Monday and sent to the court, said Inspector Kamal Hossain of Tejgaon Police Station.

