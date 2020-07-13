Home > Bangladesh

Mizanur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram police, dies from COVID-19

Published: 13 Jul 2020 10:06 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2020 10:17 AM BdST

Mizanur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, has died from the coronavirus illness.

Mizanur, who joined the police force through the 22nd BCS exam, was the first SP-rank officer to die of the coronavirus.

Mizanur died at Rajarbagh Police Hospital in Dhaka on Monday, CMP Commissioner Mahabubor Rahman told bdnews24.com.

Mizanur was sent to Dhaka on June 26 after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus. His wife and children are also infected with the virus.

