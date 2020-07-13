Mizanur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram police, dies from COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jul 2020 10:06 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2020 10:17 AM BdST
Mizanur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, has died from the coronavirus illness.
Mizanur, who joined the police force through the 22nd BCS exam, was the first SP-rank officer to die of the coronavirus.
Mizanur died at Rajarbagh Police Hospital in Dhaka on Monday, CMP Commissioner Mahabubor Rahman told bdnews24.com.
Mizanur was sent to Dhaka on June 26 after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus. His wife and children are also infected with the virus.
More stories
- CMP DC Mizanur dies from virus
- Dr Sabrina using another person’s phone number
- What Dr Sabrina said before arrest
- ACC to question 6 CMSD officials
- Name who dictated Regent deal, ministry asks DGHS
- COVID-19 testing permission of 5 paused
- Police arrest a doctor over fake COVID-19 tests
- Negative test report is a must to travel abroad
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh police arrest a doctor over fake COVID-19 tests
- Aishwarya Rai, daughter test positive for COVID-19
- Bangladesh suspends doctor with links to COVID-19 test scam
- Three generations of Bollywood's Bachchan family hit by COVID-19
- CID arrests three men on human trafficking charges
- What surgeon Sabrina said before her arrest in JKG fake test scam
- India to appoint Vikram Doraiswami as new high commissioner to Bangladesh
- Health ministry asks director general who dictated Regent Hospital deal on COVID-19
- COVID-19 clearance mandatory for travel to Abu Dhabi, Dubai: Biman
- AB Bank terminates jobs of over 100 executives after pay cuts in pandemic