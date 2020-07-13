Dr Sabrina placed on three-day remand over COVID-19 test scam
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jul 2020 12:17 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2020 01:03 PM BdST
Police have been granted three days to grill Dr Sabrina Sharmeen Husain aka Sabrina A Chaudhury who was arrested over her alleged ties to a COVID-19 test scam involving JKG Healthcare.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahinur Rahman passed the remand order on Monday after denying her bail.
Sabrina, a government doctor, was suspended and arrested over her alleged involvement in the testing scam on Sunday.
Police brought charges against JKG Health Care for providing false reports without testing the swabs collected from the people for COVID-19 tests.
Dr Sabrina A Chaudhury, a government doctor and chairman of JKG Health Care, arrives at Tejgaon Police Station for questioning over her alleged involvement in a COVID-19 testing scam in Dhaka. She was later placed under arrest. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
JKG had trained volunteers and set up kiosks to collect samples from suspected patients for free. But Sabrina claimed she only provided them with suggestions over the COVID-19 tests.
A case was filed against her husband, JKG Health Care CEO Ariful Chaudhury, and four others for their alleged involvement in the testing scam. They are currently behind bars.
Sabrina was summoned by Tejgaon police on Sunday and was later shown arrested.
The swabs collected at the walk-in kiosk at Dhaka’s Khilgaon Girls School and College are sent to government-authorised laboratories for testing. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
The health ministry also suspended her for violating service rules by holding the post of chairman in a private organisation without permission while working as a government doctor.
