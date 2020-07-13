Doctor Sabrina, disgraced in JKG scam, using another person’s phone number

bdnews24.com learned about it from a police official involved with the investigation into the scandal centring JKG Health Care.

Asked who bought the SIM card of her mobile phone, the cardiac surgeon of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases appeared stunned.

She told bdnews24.com at her office on Sunday afternoon hours before her arrest that she did not know who the owner of the SIM card was.She called her chauffeur to her office afterwards and he confirmed following a phone conversation that the SIM was registered in the name of her patient.

Dr Sabrina A Chaudhury, a government doctor and chairman of JKG Health Care, arrives at Tejgaon Police Station for questioning over her alleged involvement in a COVID-19 testing scam in Dhaka. She was later placed under arrest. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

“Another person gave it to me. Maybe it is registered against the name of my patient. I will change it soon,” she said.

The police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the phone number was registered by a woman named Parvin Akter of Dhaka’s Basabo.

“It’s illegal to use someone else’s SIM. The owner will be in trouble if the user does something illegal by using the number. And it should be checked whether any forgery took place in the registration of the SIM,” he said.

Rubayet Zaman, the additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said they would investigate the phone SIM issue.

The chauffeur said he has been communicating with Sabrina through the number for a year after he began working for her.

Daughter of former bureaucrat Syed Mosharraf Husain, Sabrina studied at Sir Salimullah Medical College.

She has two sons with her former husband, according to a person close to her. Sabrina said she has also filed for divorce with her husband Ariful Chaudhury, CEO of JKG who is also behind bars. The couple have no child of their own.

She filed a general diary with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police on Jun 8 alleging Ariful had assaulted her at her hospital on Jun 4, according to Inspector Abul Kalam Azad.

Mahmud Khan, the assistant commissioner of DMP, said police stopped investigating her complaint after she said had she settled the issue with Ariful.

The person close to Sabrina said she often drives herself to meet a friend named “Rony” at his home in Mohammadpur.

DMP Deputy Commissioner Harunor Rashid said they would bring to justice all the people linked to the JKG fake reports.

