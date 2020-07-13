Bangladesh names Ashikuzzaman as new ambassador to Kuwait
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jul 2020 03:59 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2020 03:59 PM BdST
Bangladesh has decided to appoint Major General Md Ashikuzzaman as the new ambassador to Kuwait, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Ashikuzzaman will replace Ambassador SM Abul Kalam, who is reported to have links to human trafficking and money laundering charges pressed against Bangladesh MP Shahid Islam in Kuwait.
Laxmipur-2 MP Shahid was arrested on charges of human trafficking and money laundering in Kuwait on Jun 8. Prosecutors brought charges against Shahid after hearing testimonies of five Bangladeshi workers.
They claimed to have paid up to 3,000 dinars in exchange for being brought to Kuwait. They were also paying annual sums to renew their residency visas.
Kuwait had earlier frozen the bank accounts of Shahid and his company following his arrest. Shahid holds about five million Kuwaiti dinars, or Tk 1.38 billion, in those accounts.
After the charges against Shahid came to light, some media reports mentioned his alleged links to Ambassador Kalam.
Major General Md Ashikuzzaman was commissioned to Bangladesh Army in 1988, the foreign ministry said.
“He also served three United Nations peace support missions in Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast and D R Congo. Right before his appointment as the ambassador, he was serving as senior directing staff (army) in the National Defence College, Bangladesh.”
He obtained his Master’s in Defence Studies and Master’s in Strategic Studies from the National University, Bangladesh. Ashikuzzaman is married to Nahid Niaz Shilu with two sons. He is an active golfer and an artist.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh police arrest a doctor over fake COVID-19 tests
- Aishwarya Rai, daughter test positive for COVID-19
- Bangladesh suspends doctor with links to COVID-19 test scam
- What surgeon Sabrina said before her arrest in JKG fake test scam
- Three generations of Bollywood's Bachchan family hit by COVID-19
- Dr Sabrina placed on three-day remand over COVID-19 test scam
- AB Bank terminates jobs of over 100 executives after pay cuts in pandemic
- Health ministry asks director general who dictated Regent Hospital deal on COVID-19
- India to appoint Vikram Doraiswami as new high commissioner to Bangladesh
- CID arrests three men on human trafficking charges