ACC summons six CMSD officials for questioning over mask, PPE scams
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jul 2020 01:40 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2020 01:40 AM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has ordered six officials of the Central Medical Stores Depot or CMSD to appear for questioning over alleged graft in the purchase of masks and other protective equipment for government hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic.
They will be quizzed at the national anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Dhaka on Jul 19 and Jul 20, ACC spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told bdnews24.com on Sunday.
The six officials are CMSD Deputy Director Md Zakir Hossain, Assistant Director Md Shajahan, Senior Storekeeper Md Yousuf Fakir, former medical officer Ziaul Haque, desk officer Sabbir Ahmed and Store Officer Kabir Ahmed.
ACC Director Mir Md Zainul Abedin Shibli wrote in the summons that statements of the six officials were essential in the investigation into allegations of embezzlement against officials of the health and family planning ministry and Directorate General of Health Services.
The health officials allegedly embezzled tens of millions of takas in collusion with others by purchasing sub-standard masks, PPE and other health equipment for treatment of COVID-19 patients through irregularities, corruption and abuse of power.
The graft-busters interrogated JMI Chairman Abdur Razzak and Motiur Rahman, the coordinator of Toma Construction’s medical wing, last Wednesday over the scams.
