RAB seizes Regent Hospital Chairman Shahed’s passport

The RAB seized the passport, valid until 2024, at Regent’s offices in Dhaka’s Uttara on Saturday evening, said the law enforcement agency’s spokesman Ashik Billah.

Multiple teams of the elite force were searching for Shahed, but could not yet trace him, RAB Intelligence chief Sarwar Bin Quasem told bdnews24.com.

A top RAB official, requesting anonymity, said they believe Shahed may try to surrender through the court.

“He must be communicating with someone. We are trying to find out who that person is,” the official said.

The RAB also believes Shahed could not flee Bangladesh.

Shahed is among 17 people accused in a case over the scandal. The RAB had initially arrested eight of the accused and later one of the fugitives.