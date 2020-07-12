RAB seizes Regent Hospital Chairman Shahed’s passport
The Rapid Action Battalion has seized the passport of Mohammad Shahed alias Shahed Karim, the chairman of Regent Hospital accused in a fake COVID-19 test report scam.
The RAB seized the passport, valid until 2024, at Regent’s offices in Dhaka’s Uttara on Saturday evening, said the law enforcement agency’s spokesman Ashik Billah.
A top RAB official, requesting anonymity, said they believe Shahed may try to surrender through the court.
“He must be communicating with someone. We are trying to find out who that person is,” the official said.
The RAB also believes Shahed could not flee Bangladesh.
Shahed is among 17 people accused in a case over the scandal. The RAB had initially arrested eight of the accused and later one of the fugitives.
