COVID-19 testing permission of five organisations suspended
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jul 2020 11:48 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2020 11:48 PM BdST
The government has suspended permission for five private health facilities to conduct COVID-19 tests saying they did not initiate testing procedures in time.
Nasima Sultana, the additional director general of health services who heads the technical committee on COVID-19 lab investigation, communicated the decision in a letter on Sunday.
The five organisations are Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital, CARe Medical College, Stems Healthcare and Thyrocare Diagnostic of Dhaka and Epic Health Care of Chattogram.
They may apply for permission to conduct the tests again after they are fully equipped with RT-PCR lab facilities.
A total of 77 laboratories conduct COVID-19 tests around the country at present.
- Police arrest a doctor over fake COVID-19 tests
- CID busts sex trafficking ring
- 47 virus deaths, 2,666 cases in daily count
- No gas in Banani, Mohakhali
- Health clearance mandatory for travel to UAE
- Bangladeshi patients ignoring rules in Italy: foreign ministry
- RAB seizes Shahed’s passport
- DGHS says Regent deal was dictated by ‘high-ups’
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh police arrest a doctor over fake COVID-19 tests
- Aishwarya Rai, daughter test positive for COVID-19
- DGHS says Regent Hospital deal was dictated by ‘high-ups’
- Bangladesh suspends doctor with links to COVID-19 test scam
- Indian movie star Amitabh Bachchan and his son test positive for COVID-19
- CID arrests three men on human trafficking charges
- Kuwait detains army officer accused of taking bribe from Bangladesh MP Shahid
- Foreign ministry ‘regrets’ Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients ignoring rules in Italy
- COVID-19 clearance mandatory for travel to Abu Dhabi, Dubai: Biman
- RAB seizes Regent Hospital Chairman Shahed’s passport