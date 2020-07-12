Home > Bangladesh

COVID-19 testing permission of five organisations suspended

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Jul 2020 11:48 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2020 11:48 PM BdST

The government has suspended permission for five private health facilities to conduct COVID-19 tests saying they did not initiate testing procedures in time.

Nasima Sultana, the additional director general of health services who heads the technical committee on COVID-19 lab investigation, communicated the decision in a letter on Sunday.

The five organisations are Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital, CARe Medical College, Stems Healthcare and Thyrocare Diagnostic of Dhaka and Epic Health Care of Chattogram.

They may apply for permission to conduct the tests again after they are fully equipped with RT-PCR lab facilities.

A total of 77 laboratories conduct COVID-19 tests around the country at present.

