COVID-19 clearance mandatory for travel to Abu Dhabi, Dubai: Biman

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Jul 2020 01:12 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2020 01:12 PM BdST

Travellers on Biman Bangladesh Airlines' flights to the UAE are required to have COVID-19 clearance certificates, the flag carrier has said.

Only those who test negative for the coronavirus will be allowed to travel.

Passengers travelling to Abu Dhabi from Jul 14 onwards and to Dubai from Jul 17 onwards must undergo coronavirus tests at laboratories approved by the UAE Embassy within 96 hours of travel, Biman said in a statement on Saturday.

The list of approved laboratories will be available on Biman's website.

