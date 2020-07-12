Bangladeshis will require negative COVID-19 test report to travel abroad
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jul 2020 10:10 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2020 10:10 PM BdST
The government has made it mandatory for all Bangladeshis to take certificate from authorised testing centres as evidence that they do not have coronavirus before leaving the country.
An online inter-ministerial meeting took the decision on Sunday, the foreign ministry said amid investigations into scandals over fake COVID-19 test reports.
A proposal was placed in the meeting for online submission of the test reports to the immigration authorities.
The meeting also decided to set up a testing centre under the expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry for only Bangladeshis who are travelling abroad to work.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Health Minister Zahid Malik, Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad, and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam joined the meeting.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Mohibul Haque and Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Ahmed Munirus Saleheen were also present.
