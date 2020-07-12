Bangladesh reports 47 virus deaths, 2,666 cases in daily count

The caseload surged to 183,795 on the back of 2,666 positive tests for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8am Sunday, according to the health directorate.

Another 5,580 patients recovered from the disease in the same period, taking the tally to 93,614, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing. The recovery rate currently stands at 50.93 percent, while the mortality rate is 1`.28 percent.

Among the latest deaths, 36 were men and 11 women. In terms of their ages, one was between 11 and 21, two between 21 and 30, three between 31 and 40, four between 41 and 50, 15 between 51 and 60, 14 between 61 and 70, six between 71 and 80, while two were over 81 years old.

A total of 11,059 samples were tested at 77 labs across the country in the last 24 hours with 24.11 percent returning positive results, according to government data.

Globally, over 12.72 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 565,219 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.