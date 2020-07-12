Bangladesh police arrest a doctor over fake COVID-19 tests

Earlier, Sabrina arrived at the Tejgaon Division office of Dhaka Metropolitan Police at around 1 pm on Sunday after she was summoned by the police. Later, she was shown arrested.

“It was necessary to interrogate her for the investigation,” said Deputy Commissioner Harun Or Rashid. He did not provide any specific allegation against Sabrina.

A case was filed against her husband, JKG Health Care CEO Ariful Chowdhury, and four others for their alleged involvement in the COVID-19 testing scam.

Sabrina has been introduced as the chairman of JKG in media reports which she denied saying she only provided them with suggestions over the COVID-19 tests.

Police brought charges against JKG Health Care for providing false reports without testing the swabs collected from the people for COVID-19 tests.

“A large number of fabricated COVID-19 test reports, written on the official pads of the health directorate and the IEDCR, were found on the laptops of JKG Healthcare,” said Md Mahmud Khan, the assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Tejgaon zone).

On Jun 4, she filed a general diary against her husband Ariful for torturing her, Sabrina told bdnews24.com. They were on the verge of getting a divorce, she claimed.