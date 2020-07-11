Bangladesh logs 2,686 new virus cases, death toll tops 2,300
Bangladesh has registered 30 more deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in a day, bringing the body count to 2,305.
The tally of infections surged to 181,129 with 2,686 people testing positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8am Saturday, according to the health directorate.
Another 1,628 patients recovered from the disease in the same period, taking the total to 88,034, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing. The recovery rate currently stands at 48.60 percent while the mortality rate is 1.27 percent.
A total of 11,193 samples were tested at authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, according to government data.
Globally, over 12.50 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 560,271 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
