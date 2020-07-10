Bangladesh allows some madrasas to reopen in pandemic
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jul 2020 11:31 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2020 11:31 PM BdST
The government has allowed Hifzakhanas, madrasas that are not registered with an education board, to reopen on Sunday while other institutions have remained shut amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Students memorise the Quran in the Hafizia madrasas or Hifzakhanas.
The religious affairs ministry in a notice dated Jul 8 said the Islamic schools must follow health protocols issued by the Directorate General of Health Services to prevent transmission of the virus.
As the institutions have no regulatory authority, the government asked the local administrations, health and Islamic Foundation offices, teachers and employees to ensure that the madrasas take the preventive measures.
The ministry said its decision followed requests from top Islamic scholars, who cited the necessity of regular study to memorise the Quran.
The shutdown of the educational institutions has been extended several times to Aug 6 after it began mid-March following the emergence of the virus in the country. They will not reopen until the pandemic situation normalises, the government said several times.
