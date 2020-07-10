Bangladesh allows some madrasas to reopen in pandemic

Students memorise the Quran in the Hafizia madrasas or Hifzakhanas.

The religious affairs ministry in a notice dated Jul 8 said the Islamic schools must follow health protocols issued by the Directorate General of Health Services to prevent transmission of the virus.

Mohammad Anwar Hossain, a spokesman for the ministry, clarified to bdnews24.com on Friday that the notice mentioned Hafizia madrasa that are not under the Qawmi Madrasa Board.

As the institutions have no regulatory authority, the government asked the local administrations, health and Islamic Foundation offices, teachers and employees to ensure that the madrasas take the preventive measures.

The ministry said its decision followed requests from top Islamic scholars, who cited the necessity of regular study to memorise the Quran.

The shutdown of the educational institutions has been extended several times to Aug 6 after it began mid-March following the emergence of the virus in the country. They will not reopen until the pandemic situation normalises, the government said several times.