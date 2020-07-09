River Police arrest owner of Moyur-2 over Buriganga launch capsize
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jul 2020 11:34 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2020 11:34 AM BdST
The River Police have arrested Mosaddek Hanif Sowad, the owner of Moyur-2 launch that was involved in a fatal collision with another smaller vessel on the Buriganga River near Dhaka's Shyampur.
He was apprehended in Dhanmondi's Sobhanbag early Thursday, according to OC Rezaul Karim Bhuiyan of Sadarghat River Police.
It followed the arrest of the launch's supervisor Abdus Salam on Jul 7.
On Jun 29, the ill-fated launch, Morning Bird, overturned after being hit by Moyur-2 near Shyambazar on the morning of Jun 29.
More than 50 passengers from Munshiganj swam ashore and the others were trapped while 34 more were reported dead after a search that lasted two days.
Nayan Talukder, sibling of Buringanga launch capsize victim Sumon Talukder – an employee of Jamuna Bank’s Islampur branch, is reduced to tears after arriving at the scene on Monday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
The shipping ministry and BIWTA formed two separate probe panels to look into the incident.
The panels produced a 20-point recommendation to prevent recurrence of such disasters after identifying nine reasons behind the tragedy.
After watching CCTV camera footage, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury had earlier said that the incident appeared to be a ‘planned’ case of ‘murder’ to him.
“…If I watched the footage now, I’ll again say that it was murder. Since a case has been filed alleging death due to negligence, it will come under Section 302 (murder case) if proven by the investigation,” he said, and added that the recommendations would be implemented in phases.
- US to provide $7m to Dhaka slum dwellers
- ACC quizzes JMI chief, Toma coordinator
- Govt made deal with unlicenced Regent Hospital
- 3 die in Ashulia ‘pipeline blast‘
- Mirpur branch of Regent sealed off
- Let’s guarantee decent jobs for all: PM
- Regent amassed Tk 20m from fake COVID-19 tests
- More floods ahead in July
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- How Shahed made his way to Awami League subcommittee
- MP Shahid will lose seat in parliament if he is a Kuwaiti citizen, says Hasina
- Government made COVID-19 treatment deal with Regent Hospital. But it had no licence to operate
- South Point School gets notice for running unapproved campuses
- Islamists block construction of first Hindu temple in Islamabad
- Bangladesh logs 3,489 new virus cases, body count nears 2,200
- Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage
- Bangladesh shuts down hospital, hunts for owner over ‘fake’ COVID-19 test reports
- Pandemic drives laid-off low-income earners back to villages
- India arrests South Korean CEO, 11 others for gas leak at LG Polymers