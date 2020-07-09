RAB interrogates Shahed’s relative over Regent Hospital scam
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jul 2020 06:09 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2020 06:09 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has interrogated Mohammed Ali Bashir, a co-brother of Regent Group’s disgraced owner Mohammed Shahed.
Bashir was detained on Wednesday over a case of fraudulence in providing treatment during the coronavirus epidemic, said Ashik Billah, director of RAB’s legal and media wing.
Bashir, who owns a production company called ‘Telehome’, was released after he was not found to have links to the case, according to the RAB officer.
On Thursday, RAB arrested Tariqul Islam, 33, public relations officer of Regent Hospital, in the capital's Nakhalpara.
The RAB obtained important information from Tariq about the scam as law enforcers continue a manhunt for the main perpetrator, Mohammad Shahed, the chairman of the company.
On July 6, the RAB received complaints that the hospital had been treating patients in an unclean environment and producing fake coronavirus test reports. A RAB mobile court subsequently raided the hospital's headquarters and a branch in Uttara.
The authorities recovered some unauthorised test kits and false test reports during raids. Following the shutdown of the hospital’s headquarters and a branch in Uttara, a RAB mobile court raided Regent Hospital’s Mirpur branch on Wednesday and sealed it off.
As many as 14 allegations of providing false COVID-19 test reports have been brought against the private hospital so far.
The reports were made using seals and pads of a government institution, but the RAB authorities said that those were not verified by RT-PCR tests at any state-own institution.
The RAB later initiated a case against Shahed and 16 others at Uttara West Police Station.
The case alleges that the hospital authorities duped nearly 6,000 patients out of Tk 20.1 million by issuing fake coronavirus tests reports even though it was supposed to provide free treatment for COVID-19. They later forwarded a bill of Tk 19.6 million to the health directorate.
- Italy turns away over 150 Bangladeshis
- Regent employee held in COVID-19 scam
- Hospital scam: health ministry wants explanation
- Launch disaster: Moyur-2's owner held
- US to provide $7m to Dhaka slum dwellers
- ACC quizzes JMI chief, Toma coordinator
- Govt made deal with unlicenced Regent Hospital
- 3 die in Ashulia ‘pipeline blast‘
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- How Shahed made his way to Awami League subcommittee
- Government made COVID-19 treatment deal with Regent Hospital. But it had no licence to operate
- Islamists block construction of first Hindu temple in Islamabad
- Bangladesh MP Shahid is not a Kuwaiti citizen: ministry
- Health Directorate faces order to explain Regent Hospital scam
- Italy turns away over 150 Bangladeshis
- How Bangladesh can borrow money from its forex reserves to fund development projects
- MP Shahid will lose seat in parliament if he is a Kuwaiti citizen, says Hasina
- Trump says 'may cut off funding' if US schools do not open
- RAB arrests Regent Hospital employee, hunt for key suspect Shahed continues