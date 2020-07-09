Bangladesh reports 3,360 new virus cases, 41 deaths in daily count
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jul 2020 02:58 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2020 02:58 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 41 deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in a day, raising the body count to 2,238.
The caseload surged to 175,494 on the back of 3,360 positive tests for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8am Thursday, according to the health directorate.
Another 3,706 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care in the same period, taking the total to 84,544, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing. The recovery rate currently stands at 48.17 percent, while the mortality rate is 1.28 percent.
As many as 15,632 samples were tested at authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, 21.49 percent of which returned positive results, according to government data.
Globally, over 12.04 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 549,533 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
