Bangladesh announces special pay for health workers in COVID-19 fight
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jul 2020 10:25 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2020 10:25 PM BdST
The government has announced special honorarium for the doctors, nurses and other health workers engaged in treating COVID-19 patients.
They will get an additional amount equivalent to two months of basic salary at a time.
The carers will need to apply for the fund, the Finance Division said in a notice on Thursday.
The Directorate General of Health Services and the Directorate General of Nursing and Midwifery will send lists of eligible health workers to the Health Services Division after checking the applications.
The government has allocated funds for the honorarium in the budget for 2020-21 fiscal year.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had earlier announced health insurance coverage between Tk 500,000 and Tk 1 million for health professionals, field-level officers, law-enforcement personnel and other frontline responders. The coverage amount will increase five-fold in case of death from the coronavirus disease.
- Govt asks DCs to set up flood shelters
- Govt will modernise jute mills: PM
- RAB interrogates Shahed’s relative
- Kuwait rejects reports of Shahid’s citizenship
- Italy turns away over 150 Bangladeshis
- Regent employee held in COVID-19 scam
- Hospital scam: health ministry wants explanation
- Launch disaster: Moyur-2's owner held
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- How Shahed made his way to Awami League subcommittee
- Islamists block construction of first Hindu temple in Islamabad
- Government made COVID-19 treatment deal with Regent Hospital. But it had no licence to operate
- Bangladesh MP Shahid is not a Kuwaiti citizen: ministry
- Health Directorate faces order to explain Regent Hospital scam
- Italy turns away over 150 Bangladeshis
- How Bangladesh can borrow money from its forex reserves to fund development projects
- Bangladesh reports 3,360 new virus cases, 41 deaths in daily count
- RAB arrests Regent Hospital employee, hunt for key suspect Shahed continues
- How Shahed built an empire of fraud using friends in high places