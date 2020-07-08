Home > Bangladesh

MP Shahid will lose seat in parliament if he is a Kuwaiti citizen, says Hasina

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jul 2020 03:41 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2020 03:41 PM BdST

Laxmipur's independent lawmaker Kazi Shahid Islam, who is currently detained in Kuwait on money laundering and human trafficking charges, will lose his seat in parliament if it is proved that he holds dual citizenship, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.

“We’re contacting Kuwait and will also look into the matter. If it is true, then his seat will fall vacant, according to the law of the land. We’re still conducting an investigation against him,” Hasina said in parliament on Wednesday.

Laxmipur-2 MP Shahid, nicknamed Papul, was arrested on Jun 8 in Kuwait’s Musharraf area.

Having travelled to the Gulf state as a migrant worker, Shahid now has permanent resident status and runs his own business there. His wife Salina Islam is also an MP in Bangladesh from a seat reserved for women.

Prosecutors brought charges against Shahid after hearing testimonies of five Bangladeshi workers. They claimed to have paid up to 3,000 dinars in exchange for being brought to Kuwait. They were also paying annual sums to renew their residency visas.

Shahid was later sent to Kuwait’s central prison for 21 days after interrogations of 17 days.

Kuwait had earlier frozen the bank accounts of Shahid and his company following his arrest. Shahid holds about five million Kuwaiti dinars, or Tk 1.38 billion, in those accounts.

A vice chairman of  NRB Commercial Bank, Shahidul holds a big share in the same bank. However, he was removed from the post of vice chairman in the bank after being arrested in Kuwait.

BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid demanded action against Shahid while highlighting the reports about his alleged misdeeds that have been published by the media.

Responding to Harunur, Hasina said: “He (Shahid)  is an independent MP. He sought a ticket from the Awami League but I had refused. Then he contested the elections as an independent candidate.”

“We gave that seat to the Jatiya Party and they nominated Mohammed Noman. As Noman didn’t contest the election, that man ( Shahid) won the seat. Also, he managed to make his wife an MP from the reserved seats. This wasn't done by us.”

