Feni Civil Surgeon Sazzad Hossain dies of COVID-19

  Feni Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jul 2020 12:33 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2020 12:33 AM BdST

Feni Civil Surgeon Sazzad Hossain has died of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Asgar Ali Hospital in Dhaka around 5:40pm on Tuesday, the district’s Acting Civil Surgeon ASM Masud Rana said.

Hossain, 50, had initially been receiving treatment at his home in Feni Sadar Upazila’s Lemua after testing positive for the coronavirus on Jun 12, Rana added. 

He was admitted to Feni General Hospital after his health deteriorated on Jun 14. The physicians of a medical board that was formed for the treatment of Hossain advised transferring him to Dhaka on Jun 18.

