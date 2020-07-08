Feni Civil Surgeon Sazzad Hossain dies of COVID-19
Feni Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jul 2020 12:33 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2020 12:33 AM BdST
Feni Civil Surgeon Sazzad Hossain has died of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Asgar Ali Hospital in Dhaka around 5:40pm on Tuesday, the district’s Acting Civil Surgeon ASM Masud Rana said.
Hossain, 50, had initially been receiving treatment at his home in Feni Sadar Upazila’s Lemua after testing positive for the coronavirus on Jun 12, Rana added.
He was admitted to Feni General Hospital after his health deteriorated on Jun 14. The physicians of a medical board that was formed for the treatment of Hossain advised transferring him to Dhaka on Jun 18.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Andrew Kishore, celebrated playback singer, dies at 64
- Bangladesh decides to import rice as prices surge in pandemic
- Bangladesh playback legend Andrew Kishore could be ‘number one’ in Bollywood: Linu Billah
- Italy suspends flights from Bangladesh for one week due to coronavirus
- Six activists of JSS faction die in Bandarban armed attack
- Bangladesh reports 3,027 new virus cases, death toll hits 2,151
- BB removes ONE Bank Chairman Sayeed Hossain Chowdhury over loan delinquency
- Govt orders shutdown of Regent Hospital branches over fake virus test reports
- Medical technologists stage sit-in, threaten strike for ‘deserved recognition’
- A bird's-eye view of Bangladesh’s first expressway