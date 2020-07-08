Bangladesh logs 3,489 new virus cases, body count nears 2,200

The caseload surged to 172,134 with 3,489 people testing positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8am Wednesday, according to government data.

Another 2,736 infected patients recovered at home and in hospital care in the same period, taking the total to 80,838, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

The recovery rate from the disease currently stands at 46.96 percent, while the mortality rate is 1.28 percent, she added.

As many as 15,672 samples were tested at authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, 22.26 percent of which returned positive results.

Globally, over 11.83 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 544,414 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.