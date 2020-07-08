Bangladesh braces for more floods in July

Rivers in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna basin may start swelling and overflow again in Kuirgram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur and Bogura after July 10, Md Arifuzzaman Bhuyan, executive engineer of FFWC, said on Wednesday.

River water was rising at 28 of the 101 points being observed by the warning centre on Wednesday. The water was flowing above the danger level at 6 points but was coming down at 71 points and remained unchanged at 2 points, the FFWC said.

However, the flood situation may improve in Sirajganj, Natore, Tangail, Naogaon and Rajbari in the next 24 hours.

Heavy to extreme heavy rains are forecast in the northern and northeast parts of Bangladesh in the next 72 hours, including adjoining Himalayan areas of West Bengal and other provinces.

The Ganges-Padma River may steadily rise as a result but the flood situation is likely to remain stable in Rajbari, Munshiganj and Shariyatpur districts during next three days before deteriorating in mid-July, Arifuzzaman said.

Heavy rains and onrush from the upstream triggered floods in low-lying areas of seven districts, affecting tens of thousands of people towards the end of June.