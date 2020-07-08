ACC questions JMI chairman, Toma Construction coordinator over mask scam
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jul 2020 11:16 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2020 11:16 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has questioned the JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Limited chairman and an official of Toma Construction over alleged graft in supply of mask, personal protective kits and other medical equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.
Related Stories
The national graft-busters interrogated JMI Chairman Abdur Razzak and Motiur Rahman, the coordinator of Toma Construction’s medical wing, at the watchdog’s headquarters in Dhaka for five hours from 10:30am on Wednesday.
The JMI chairman did not reveal details after emerging from the interrogation to speak to the media.
“We had the responsibility to supply 300,000 masks. We did our job. Only sixty masks were not there. It is not corruption or irregularities,” Toma Construction’s Motiur said.
ACC Director Mir Md Zainul Abedin Shibli wrote in the summons that statements of the officials of the private firms were essential in the investigation into allegations of embezzlement against officials of the health and family planning ministry and Directorate General of Health Services.
The government officials allegedly embezzled tens of millions of takas in collusion with others by purchasing sub-standard masks, PPE and other health equipment for treatment of COVID-19 patients through irregularities, corruption and abuse of power, the letter said.
Shibli is heading a four-member ACC team investigating scams related to purchase of N95 masks and PPE for government hospitals amid the coronavirus outbreak.
- Mirpur branch of Regent sealed off
- Let’s guarantee decent jobs for all: PM
- Regent amassed Tk 20m from fake COVID-19 tests
- More floods ahead in July
- Shahid to lose seat if he's Kuwaiti citizen: PM
- 46 virus deaths, 3,489 cases in daily count
- South Point gets notice for unapproved campuses
- Murder suspect dies in Ctg ‘gunfight’
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage
- WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of airborne spread of COVID-19
- Bangladesh shuts down hospital, hunts for owner over ‘fake’ COVID-19 test reports
- South Point School gets notice for running unapproved campuses
- MP Shahid will lose seat in parliament if he is a Kuwaiti citizen, says Hasina
- US withdrawal from WHO over claims of China influence to take effect July 2021: UN
- Bangladesh decides to import rice as prices surge in pandemic
- Bangladesh logs 3,489 new virus cases, body count nears 2,200
- Turkey detains 276 migrants, including Bangladeshis, in smuggling operation
- Bangladesh eases more curbs to lure investors shying away from China