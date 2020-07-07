Home > Bangladesh

Six activists of JSS faction die in Bandarban armed attack

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Jul 2020 11:46 AM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2020 11:48 AM BdST

At least six activists of the reformist unit of Parbatya Chattagram Jana Sanghati Samity, or JSS, have been shot and killed in Bandarban.

Armed assailants entered the house of Ratan Sen Tanchangya in Baghmara, Bandarban, and shot six people at around 7 am on Tuesday, said OC Shahidul Alam Chowdhury of Sadar Police Station.

Ratan Sen Tanchangya, one of the dead, was the president of Bandarban wing of the JSS reformist unit.

A total of nine activists were present in the house when the attackers raided the place, said Wai Mong Marma, a JSS activist. He was cooking for all of them.

“A group of assailants entered the house and two of them opened fire. We found the six bodies after they left.”

They arrived after being informed of the gunfight between the two factions of JSS and recovered the bodies, the OC said. “We’re investigating the incident,” he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.