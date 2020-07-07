Six activists of JSS faction die in Bandarban armed attack

Armed assailants entered the house of Ratan Sen Tanchangya in Baghmara, Bandarban, and shot six people at around 7 am on Tuesday, said OC Shahidul Alam Chowdhury of Sadar Police Station.

Ratan Sen Tanchangya, one of the dead, was the president of Bandarban wing of the JSS reformist unit.

A total of nine activists were present in the house when the attackers raided the place, said Wai Mong Marma, a JSS activist. He was cooking for all of them.

“A group of assailants entered the house and two of them opened fire. We found the six bodies after they left.”

They arrived after being informed of the gunfight between the two factions of JSS and recovered the bodies, the OC said. “We’re investigating the incident,” he said.