Italy suspends flights from Bangladesh for one week due to coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jul 2020 04:29 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2020 04:29 PM BdST
Italy is suspending all flights from Bangladesh for one week due to a "significant number" of passengers who tested positive to the coronavirus on a flight to Rome on Monday, the health ministry said.
During the suspension, the government will work on new precautionary measures for all arrivals from outside the European Union and the Schengen area, the ministry said in a statement.
Last week the Lazio region around Rome urged all the local Bangladeshi community to test for the coronavirus after clusters of recent cases.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Andrew Kishore, celebrated playback singer, dies at 64
- BB removes ONE Bank Chairman Sayeed Hossain Chowdhury over loan delinquency
- Police arrest Crest Securities owner, wife who vanished after shuttering brokerage house
- A bird's-eye view of Bangladesh’s first expressway
- Medical technologists stage sit-in, threaten strike for ‘deserved recognition’
- Bangladesh playback legend Andrew Kishore could be ‘number one’ in Bollywood: Linu Billah
- Bangladesh registers 3,201 virus cases, 44 deaths in daily count
- Hasina floats plan to use foreign exchange reserves to fund development
- India allows import through Benapole after Bangladesh exporters’ tit-for-tat move
- Bangladesh decides to import rice as prices surge in pandemic