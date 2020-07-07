Home > Bangladesh

Italy suspends flights from Bangladesh for one week due to coronavirus

Published: 07 Jul 2020 04:29 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2020 04:29 PM BdST

Italy is suspending all flights from Bangladesh for one week due to a "significant number" of passengers who tested positive to the coronavirus on a flight to Rome on Monday, the health ministry said.

During the suspension, the government will work on new precautionary measures for all arrivals from outside the European Union and the Schengen area, the ministry said in a statement.

Last week the Lazio region around Rome urged all the local Bangladeshi community to test for the coronavirus after clusters of recent cases.

