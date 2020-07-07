DSE broker Crest Securities owner, wife 'confess' to embezzling client’s funds, police say

The couple, who went into hiding amid the coronavirus outbreak after shuttering the brokerage house weeks ago, were arrested in an area between Lakshmipur and Noakhali on Monday.

“As a Dhaka Stock Exchange, or DSE, brokerage house, Crest Securities Ltd used to trade in the market with 22,000 Beneficiary Owners or BO accounts,” DMP Additional Commissioner Abdul Baten said during a press conference on Tuesday.

“The arrestees have stashed away Tk 180 million out of Tk 1 billion invested by 22,000 clients of the company so far,” Baten added.

Shahid and Nipa vanished after shutting all activities of Crest Securities on Jun 22. Two separate cases were subsequently started at Paltan Police Station against the firm by two of its clients.

“The company has taken Tk 300 million in loans as well from some 45 people promising to give them a cut from their profits. The couple went into hiding only to embezzle the funds,” Baten said.

Asked if the embezzled money was smuggled out abroad, Baten added, “We will investigate the matter. We will take legal action against them after discussing it with the authorities of DSE.”

According to the information given on the website of the brokerage house, Crest Securities was incorporated in 2006. The company has three branches in Dhaka, Narayanganj and Cumilla.

The DSE suspended all transactions of the brokerage house following the incident.