Six die after bus ploughs into passenger van in Dinajpur
Dinajpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jul 2020 06:00 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2020 06:29 PM BdST
A BRTC bus has ploughed into a small passenger vehicle on the Dinajpur-Thakurgaon highway, killing six people, mostly from two families.
The Rangpur-bound BRTC bus collided head-on with the van on the highway around 2:45pm on Monday, said Abdul Matin, chief of Birganj Police Station.
The driver of the van and another person were critically wounded and rushed to the hospital in Birganj. They were pronounced dead by a doctor there.
After the collision, the BRTC bus veered into a roadside ditch as the driver and his aide fled the scene.
Hundreds of local people then blocked the road, obstructing traffic for two hours before police brought the situation back to normal.
