Six die after bus ploughs into passenger van in Dinajpur

The Rangpur-bound BRTC bus collided head-on with the van on the highway around 2:45pm on Monday, said Abdul Matin, chief of Birganj Police Station.

The driver of the van and another person were critically wounded and rushed to the hospital in Birganj. They were pronounced dead by a doctor there.

The dead were identified as Nasrin Begum, 45, her daughter Rupa, 8, Abul Hossain, 55, his wife Asma Khatun, 45, and their daughter Namia, 8. The sixth dead person was the van driver who was yet to be identified.

After the collision, the BRTC bus veered into a roadside ditch as the driver and his aide fled the scene.

Hundreds of local people then blocked the road, obstructing traffic for two hours before police brought the situation back to normal.