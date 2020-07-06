Secretary Mostofa Kamal transferred to defence ministry
The government has transferred Cultural Affairs Secretary Abu Hena Mostofa Kamal to the defence ministry.
The public administration ministry on Sunday also passed orders appointing new secretaries to the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, Technical and Madrasah Education Division and a new chairman of the Tariff Commission.
The government has promoted M Badrul Arefin, the director general of food planning and monitoring, to secretary and posted him at the cultural affairs ministry.
Education Secretary Munshi Shahabuddin Ahmed has been made chairman of the Bangladesh Tariff Commission.
Tapan’s predecessor at the Liberation War affairs ministry, Md Aminul Islam Khan, has been made technical and madrasah education secretary.
The defence secretary’s post fell vacant after the death of Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury from COVID-19 on Jun 29.
His successor Mostofa Kamal, a seventh batch officer of the BCS administration cadre, joined the government service as an assistant secretary in 1986.
He graduated from the Rajshahi University in business studies and achieved post-graduate degree from Dhaka University.
