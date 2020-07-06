Kuril ‘gunfight’ kills 2 as police seize weapons in overnight drive
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jul 2020 02:12 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2020 02:12 PM BdST
A so-called gunfight between the detective branch of the police and a group of miscreants have left two persons dead in Dhaka’s Kuril Biswa Road area.
The police seized some weapons while arresting two others in the incident.
The dead were identified as ‘Nannu’, who used to drive a yellow taxicab in the past, and ‘Mosharraf’. The police stated that they had a number of cases filed against them, while Nannu spent six years behind bars over the killing of a taxicab passenger.
The police took position near the Khilkhet flyover and spotted an autorickshaw speeding over the flyover, ignoring the red signal, Moshiur told bdnews24.com. Upon hearing this, the patrol police set up a checkpoint at the other end of the flyover.
He added that two of them jumped off and fired shots at the police causing them to retaliate and later found the two bodies.
The two were immediately rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where a doctor pronounced them dead.
The others in the autorickshaw Shafiqul Islam and ‘Siddique’ were detained while a gun, a magazine, two rounds of bullet, a machete, a knife, a box of ointment, a curled-up towel and two mobile handsets were also seized.
- UNHCR hails efforts to curb virus among Rohingya
- Secretary Mostofa Kamal transferred to defence
- Medical technologists threaten strike
- Ex-DGHS chief dies from COVID-19
- Govt mulls late fee waiver extension
- Virus deaths top 2,000
- Action begins over inflated bills
- Coronavirus-positive doctor sees patients
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Medical technologists stage sit-in, threaten strike for ‘deserved recognition’
- Biman flies to London only, suspends other international flights
- Shib Narayan Das, designer of Bangladesh’s first flag, says he is in distress
- Bangladesh’s virus death toll tops 2,000, caseload crosses 162,000
- India allows import through Benapole after Bangladesh exporters’ tit-for-tat move
- Secretary Mostofa Kamal transferred to defence ministry
- City in China's Inner Mongolia warns after suspected bubonic plague case
- Prof Nurul Anwar, former director general of health services, dies from COVID-19
- 239 experts with 1 big claim: the coronavirus is airborne
- Govt mulls late fee waiver extension as 290 face action for electric shocks over bills