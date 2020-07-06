Kuril ‘gunfight’ kills 2 as police seize weapons in overnight drive

The police seized some weapons while arresting two others in the incident.

The confrontation took place under the Kuril Biswa Road flyover on Sunday night, said Moshiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of the detective branch.

The dead were identified as ‘Nannu’, who used to drive a yellow taxicab in the past, and ‘Mosharraf’. The police stated that they had a number of cases filed against them, while Nannu spent six years behind bars over the killing of a taxicab passenger.

The police took position near the Khilkhet flyover and spotted an autorickshaw speeding over the flyover, ignoring the red signal, Moshiur told bdnews24.com. Upon hearing this, the patrol police set up a checkpoint at the other end of the flyover.

“The other group of police from the detective branch began chasing the autorickshaw from Shewra bus stand,” Moshiur said.

He added that two of them jumped off and fired shots at the police causing them to retaliate and later found the two bodies.

The two were immediately rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where a doctor pronounced them dead.

The others in the autorickshaw Shafiqul Islam and ‘Siddique’ were detained while a gun, a magazine, two rounds of bullet, a machete, a knife, a box of ointment, a curled-up towel and two mobile handsets were also seized.