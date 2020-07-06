Home > Bangladesh

Fire engulfs paint factory in Dhaka's Banasree

Published: 06 Jul 2020 11:01 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2020 11:01 PM BdST

A fire has broken out at a paint factory in Dhaka's Banasree.

Four units of the fire service were dispatched to the scene at Amulia Model Town after the incident was reported around 8:45pm Monday, according to Mahfuz Riben, the control room officer of the fire service.

Firemen were still working to get a handle of the situation as at 10pm. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage could not be determined immediately.

