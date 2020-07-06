Fire engulfs paint factory in Dhaka's Banasree
A fire has broken out at a paint factory in Dhaka's Banasree.
Four units of the fire service were dispatched to the scene at Amulia Model Town after the incident was reported around 8:45pm Monday, according to Mahfuz Riben, the control room officer of the fire service.
