Death toll rises to seven after bus ploughs into autorickshaw in Dinajpur

The head-on collision between the Rangpur-bound BRTC bus and the autorickshaw took place on the highway around 2:45pm on Monday, said Birganj Police OC Abdul Matin.

Four people were killed on the spot. The driver of the three-wheeler and another person were critically wounded and rushed to the hospital in Birganj. They were subsequently declared dead by a doctor there.

Another woman passed away after being rushed to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.

The victims have been identified by police as Nasrin Begum, 45, her daughter 'Rupa', 8, Abul Hossain, 55, his wife Asma Khatun, 45, their daughter 'Namia', 8, and ‘Nargis’, 27. The dead autorickshaw driver is yet to be identified.

After the collision, the BRTC bus plunged into a roadside ditch with the driver and his assistant fleeing the scene.

Hundreds of locals then blocked the road in protest, obstructing traffic on the highway for two hours before police brought the situation under control.