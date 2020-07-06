Death toll rises to seven after bus ploughs into autorickshaw in Dinajpur
Dinajpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jul 2020 06:00 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2020 07:46 PM BdST
A BRTC bus has ploughed into an autorickshaw on the Dinajpur-Thakurgaon highway, killing seven people on the small passenger vehicle, mostly from two families.
The head-on collision between the Rangpur-bound BRTC bus and the autorickshaw took place on the highway around 2:45pm on Monday, said Birganj Police OC Abdul Matin.
Another woman passed away after being rushed to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.
The victims have been identified by police as Nasrin Begum, 45, her daughter 'Rupa', 8, Abul Hossain, 55, his wife Asma Khatun, 45, their daughter 'Namia', 8, and ‘Nargis’, 27. The dead autorickshaw driver is yet to be identified.
Hundreds of locals then blocked the road in protest, obstructing traffic on the highway for two hours before police brought the situation under control.
