Bangladesh registers 3,201 virus cases, 44 deaths in daily count

The tally of infections soared to 165,618 with 3,201 people testing positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8am Monday, according to the health directorate.

Another 3,524 infected patients recovered from the disease in the same period, raising the total to 76,149, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing. The rate of recovery currently stands at 44.98 percent, while the mortality rate is 1.27 percent.

As many as 14,245 samples were tested at 68 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, 22.47 percent of which returned positive results, according to government data.

Globally, over 11.45 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 534,459 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.