The 55km expressway has two parts stretching 35km from Dhaka to Mawa and 20km from Patchchar to Bhanga. The two parts will be connected through the Padma Bridge. The 6.15km bridge will have 41 spans on 42 piers. The workers have installed 31 spans so far. The expressway is set to ease the travel from Khulna and Barishal divisions to Dhaka.