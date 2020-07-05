Govt mulls late fee waiver extension as 290 face action for electric shocks over bills
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jul 2020 07:26 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2020 07:26 PM BdST
The government is mulling an extension of late fee waiver for some more days as customers reel from electric shocks induced by inflated bills amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The power distributors are also taking action against 290 of their staffers over the exorbitant bills.
The government is considering the extension of late fee waiver for residential customers in order to dispose of the wave of complaints over inflated bills first, Power Secretary Sultan Ahmed said at an online press conference on Sunday.
The authorities are looking into the complaints at the quickest possible time and no customer will have to pay for more electricity than they used, he added.
A journalist asked why the staffers will face action as it was the government that decided to make the bills on guestimates and adjust later.
The authorities are examining whether the officials neglected duty in making the bills, the secretary replied.
Bikash Dewan, the managing director of Dhaka Power Distribution Company, said there were human errors along with those in the process of making the bills by collecting data and giving input manually instead of taking snapshots of meters.
The meter readers have begun going door to door to check the use of electricity for the month of June after the government ended the nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Shib Narayan Das, designer of Bangladesh’s first flag, says he is in distress
- Indian man wears $3,870 gold mask in pandemic
- 239 experts with 1 big claim: the coronavirus is airborne
- Power firms begin acting against staffers over inflated bills
- Bangladesh doctor continues seeing patients after testing positive for COVID-19
- Bangladesh’s virus death toll tops 2,000, caseload crosses 162,000
- ISPAB threatens to suspend internet services over VAT
- Florida, Texas post daily COVID-19 records as 'positivity' rates climb
- Bangladesh firm says it has developed COVID-19 vaccine. Government is in the dark
- The pandemic’s big mystery: how deadly is the coronavirus?