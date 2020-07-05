Bangladesh’s virus death toll tops 2,000, caseload crosses 162,000
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jul 2020 02:57 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2020 02:57 PM BdST
The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Bangladesh has crossed 2,000 marking another grim milestone in the rampant spread of the disease that has upended millions of lives in the country.
Another 55 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8am Sunday, bringing the body count to 2,052, according to the health directorate.
The tally of infections surged to 162,417 after 2,738 new cases were confirmed in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.
The recovery count also rose to 72,625 after 1,904 more patients overcame the disease at home and in hospital care during that time, she added. The rate of recovery from COVID-19 currently stands at 44.72 percent while the mortality rate is 1.26 percent.
A total of 13,988 samples were tested at 68 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours with 19.57 percent returning positive results, according to government data.
Bangladesh detected its first cases the novel coronavirus infection on Mar 8. The first death was reported 10 days later.
While it took nearly three months for the body count to reach the 1,000 mark, the tally has doubled in the space of 25 days.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- ISPAB threatens to suspend internet services over VAT
- Shib Narayan Das, designer of Bangladesh’s first flag, says he is in distress
- Indian man wears $3,870 gold mask in pandemic
- Power firms begin acting against staffers over inflated bills
- Bangladesh doctor continues seeing patients after testing positive for COVID-19
- Bangladesh firm says it has developed COVID-19 vaccine. Government is in the dark
- 239 experts with 1 big claim: the coronavirus is airborne
- Florida, Texas post daily COVID-19 records as 'positivity' rates climb
- Bangladesh logs 3,288 new virus cases, death toll approaches 2,000
- Virus hotspots in Dhaka's Wari go under 21-day lockdown