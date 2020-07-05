Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh doctor continues seeing patients after testing positive for COVID-19

  Patuakhali Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Jul 2020 03:52 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2020 03:52 AM BdST

A former doctor of Patuakhali Medical College Hospital has continued seeing patients at a diagnostic facility even after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Gynaecologist Mahmudur Rahman gave word that he would isolate himself at home when the test report came back on Friday, said Patuakhali Civil Surgeon Md Zahangir Alam.

Mahmudur, however, began seeing patients at his chamber in Nova Diagnostic Centre the same afternoon.

As the word of him seeing patients got out, residents went to the diagnostic centre demanding that he stop doing so.

Defiant, the doctor continued seeing patients despite protests by the locals.

He finally left his chamber when government health officers and the district administration intervened.

The incident prompted the authorities to put the private facility on lockdown on Saturday.

Zahangir said the authorities have also formed a three-member committee, headed by Professor Golam Hossain of Patuakhali Medical College Hospital, to investigate the incident.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.