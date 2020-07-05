Bangladesh doctor continues seeing patients after testing positive for COVID-19

Gynaecologist Mahmudur Rahman gave word that he would isolate himself at home when the test report came back on Friday, said Patuakhali Civil Surgeon Md Zahangir Alam.

Mahmudur, however, began seeing patients at his chamber in Nova Diagnostic Centre the same afternoon.

As the word of him seeing patients got out, residents went to the diagnostic centre demanding that he stop doing so.

Defiant, the doctor continued seeing patients despite protests by the locals.

He finally left his chamber when government health officers and the district administration intervened.

The incident prompted the authorities to put the private facility on lockdown on Saturday.

Zahangir said the authorities have also formed a three-member committee, headed by Professor Golam Hossain of Patuakhali Medical College Hospital, to investigate the incident.