Bangladesh doctor continues seeing patients after testing positive for COVID-19
Patuakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jul 2020 03:52 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2020 03:52 AM BdST
A former doctor of Patuakhali Medical College Hospital has continued seeing patients at a diagnostic facility even after he tested positive for coronavirus.
Gynaecologist Mahmudur Rahman gave word that he would isolate himself at home when the test report came back on Friday, said Patuakhali Civil Surgeon Md Zahangir Alam.
Mahmudur, however, began seeing patients at his chamber in Nova Diagnostic Centre the same afternoon.
As the word of him seeing patients got out, residents went to the diagnostic centre demanding that he stop doing so.
He finally left his chamber when government health officers and the district administration intervened.
The incident prompted the authorities to put the private facility on lockdown on Saturday.
Zahangir said the authorities have also formed a three-member committee, headed by Professor Golam Hossain of Patuakhali Medical College Hospital, to investigate the incident.
