Virus hotspots in Dhaka's Wari go under 21-day lockdown

The virus hotspots in Tipu Sultan Road, Jahangir Road, the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway portion from Baldha Garden to Joy Kali Temple, Larmini Road, Hare Road, War Road, Rankin Road and Nawab Road - all under ward 41 of Dhaka South City Corporation – went into lockdown at 6am on Saturday.

Bamboo barricades have been set up at the entrances of 21 roads. Only two entrances have been left open where security forces have set up camps. No-one is allowed to leave the areas without emergency reasons.

Apart from drug stores, all shops, educational institutions, government and private offices have been shut down in these areas.

A general holiday has been declared in the locked-down areas. The lockdown is set to continue until Jul 25.

A patrol team comprising army personnel has been making rounds in the areas since the morning. Police patrol cars were also seen in the areas.

"The police patrol team is working to ensure that people stay indoors and do not leave the house unnecessarily during the lockdown. We have set up check-posts and a quick response team of the police is also operating in the areas,” DMP Wari Deputy Commissioner Shah Iftekhar Ahmed told bdnews24.com.

"Law enforcers are working in coordination with Dhaka district administration, city corporation and the health directorate."

Ward 41 Councillor Sarwar Hossain Alo of Dhaka North City Corporation’s told bdnews24.com: "We have begun the lockdown from dawn with full preparations. Locals have been told to stay indoors. The message is being disseminated regularly through loudspeakers.”

"Food will be provided to those who do not have it at home. Those who'll pay will also have food items delivered to their houses from the market. Ambulances will be present at all times and arrangements for burial have also been made in the case of deaths.”

More than 100,000 are living in the high-risk areas, Sarwar said. Free food will be provided to low-income households, he added.

Various volunteers are also working towards implementing the lockdown.

A 'control room' of Dhaka South City Corporation and police has been set up near Baldha Garden.