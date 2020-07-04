Former Salimullah Medical College doctor dies from COVID-19

He passed away around 11 am Saturday, according to the Foundation for Doctors' Safety Rights and Responsibilities. FDSRR Joint Secretary Dr Rahat Anwar Chowdhury said Muntakim's family informed them about his death from COVID-19 but details about his condition and treatment could not be known immediately.

He will be laid to rest at Azimpur graveyard after the Maghrib prayers on Saturday, added Rahat.

Bangladesh Medical Association Secretary-General Dr Ehteshamul Huq Choudhury has expressed condolences over his passing.

Muntakim was a student of the 26th batch of Dhaka Medical College.

He is the 54th physician to have died from the novel coronavirus infection, according to the BMA. As many as 1,658 doctors have been infected with COVID-19.