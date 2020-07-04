Former Salimullah Medical College doctor dies from COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2020 05:10 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2020 05:10 PM BdST
KM Muntakim Chowdhury, a former physiology professor at Sir Salimullah Medical College, has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
He passed away around 11 am Saturday, according to the Foundation for Doctors' Safety Rights and Responsibilities. FDSRR Joint Secretary Dr Rahat Anwar Chowdhury said Muntakim's family informed them about his death from COVID-19 but details about his condition and treatment could not be known immediately.
Bangladesh Medical Association Secretary-General Dr Ehteshamul Huq Choudhury has expressed condolences over his passing.
Muntakim was a student of the 26th batch of Dhaka Medical College.
He is the 54th physician to have died from the novel coronavirus infection, according to the BMA. As many as 1,658 doctors have been infected with COVID-19.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh firm says it has developed COVID-19 vaccine. Government is in the dark
- Biman Bangladesh plans to fly Dhaka-Toronto direct from October
- Italian region asks Bangladeshis to test for COVID-19 after cases found
- Bangladesh energy start-up SOLshare wins Ashden Awards for climate change innovation
- Minister blames BJMC for jute industry woes
- Bangladesh exporters block India imports at Benapole port in tit-for-tat move
- bKash users can now send money to mobile phone users who don’t have account
- Bangladesh logs 3,288 new virus cases, death toll approaches 2,000
- Almost a third of COVID-19 samples show mutation, but not worse disease: WHO
- Author Makbula Manzoor dies at 81